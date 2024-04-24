Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – What Is Wellness?

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Wellness is about achieving optimal Health—- Mind, Body, and Spirit. Wellness is the active pursuit of activities, choices and lifestyles that lead to a state of holistic health.

When you hear the term “wellness” what comes to mind? Ones Well-Being? At a high level, wellness refers to healthy habits with partake in on a regular basis.

From the food we choose to NOURISH our bodies with to the physical exercise we put our bodies and even mental health practices like meditation, wellness is the act of keeping and supporting, nurturing our Mind, Body, and Spirit well. Wellness is a modern word with ancient roots.

The key tenets of wellness as both preventative and holistic can be traced back to ancient civilizations from the east to the west. In the 19th century Europe and the United States, a variety of intellectual, religious and medical movements developed in parallel with conventional medicine.

With their focus on holistic and natural approaches, self-healing and preventive care, these movements have provided a firm foundation for wellness today. Wellness focused and holistic modalities have gained more visibility since the 1960s.

As these have evolved, they have informed the healthy living, self-help, self-care fitness, nutrition, diet and spiritual practices have that have been coming a flourishing wellness movement in the 21st-century.

Wellness is a daily practice not an end goal. Nurture your wellness one day at a time to reach your fullest potential.

Our wellness is our journey to choose—we have responsibility for our own choices and lifestyle. Our Body, One and only that we are BLESSED with, choosing to honor it through healthy choices is an act of Love for oneself.

The POWER is in your Heart & Hands….Let Food & Tea & Herbs Be Thy Medicine. Wellness Resources: Earthclinic.com, Foodmatters.com, draxe.com, foodsalive.com, globalwellnessday.org .

Wellness Reads: The Soul of Wellness, The Four Agreements, You Can Heal your Life. Hope you find this information worthy and meaningful. May your life be blessed with Wellness.

ALSO, Holistic Wholesome Living seeking everyone and anyone who offers products, services, education, consultants, etc.

I am putting together a Community Resource Guide. Power, Strength, and Unity in Connection. Please contact me if interested as always Be WELL and Stay Nourished.

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@yahoo.com 567-239-1960