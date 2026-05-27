Joe Garza (1953 – 2026)

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Joe Garza, age 72, of Bryan, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Joe had worked on the railroad then worked at Bard Manufacturing for over 25 years prior to his retirement. He also was a volunteer football coach with Montpelier Schools from 1988-2010 and later for several years with Bryan Middle School.

Joe stressed personal fitness and enjoyed taking long bike rides or working out. He was an avid fan of the University of Michigan Wolverines, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

Above all, he was family oriented. He enjoyed coaching with his son, spending time with his brothers and sisters and watching his nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events.

Joe Garza was born on Sept. 28, 1953, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Ignacio R. and Guadalupe (Celestino) Garza. He was a 1971 graduate of Bryan High School and attended Kent State University where he played football.

Joe is survived by his son, James Garza, of Montpelier; siblings, Herminia Stewart, of Bryan, Ruben (Cindy) Garza, of Ney, John (Cheryl) Garza, of Bryan, Stella (John) Shankster, of Bryan, Tony (Sheryl) Garza, of Paulding, Mary Bohn, of Homestead, Florida, Meno (Cheryl) Garza, of Bryan, and Delia (Roy) Cronk, of Sherwood, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Butch and Steve Garza; and brother-in-law, Don Stewart.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2026, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by a funeral mass celebrated at 1 p.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, with the Rev. Andrew Wellman officiating. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Joe’s arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Montpelier or Bryan Athletic Departments.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.