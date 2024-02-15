Column: PASTOR’S PONDERINGS – Settling For Sin

By: Steve Wilmot

Do you remember the Settlers commercials for Direct TV they ran in the mid-2010s? Dressed in old time pioneer clothing, the son asks his dad if they can get Direct TV instead of the outdated reception service they have.

The father then gives reasons why they can’t and always ends his explanation with the words, “because we’re settlers, son.”

We smiled as we watched those ads, but the truth is most of us are settlers. We’ve settled for less than what God has prepared for us.

Most of us settle even though God “is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us” (Ephesians 3.21), and he assures us that “no eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no human mind has conceived the things God has prepared for those who love him” (1 Corinthians 2.9).

Think about what your very best life would look like… then multiply it 100 times. God has something even better than that prepared for you.

And yet we settle for far, far less. The reason we miss God’s best is because we are willing to settle for less. We do this in many areas in our lives, but let’s talk about one — sin. Why do we settle for a sinful way of life and snub a life of holiness and purity God desires for us?

First, we settle for sin because we’ve been duped into believing the odds for attaining happiness and fun in life are found in a life of sin, not holiness and purity.

Somehow, we picture God as an old fuddy-duddy. Whenever he spots one of us having fun, he shouts, “Cut that out!” It’s as if God didn’t want us to enjoy life, so he drew up a list of fun things we aren’t supposed to do and called them sins.

Where did we ever get that perception of God? Jesus said, “I came so [insert your name here] can have real and eternal life, more and better than [your name] ever dreamed of” (John 10.10).

Obeying the commands against sin prevents us from suffering through a life of guilt, shame, and regret. From all sorts of wreckage. From actions that will “steal, kill, and destroy” (John 10.10) the life God prepared for you — one that’s better than you ever dreamed of. Not the other way around.

Don’t settle for trinkets that look like treasure when you can claim genuine treasure God offers you through a life of purity and holiness.

Second, we settle for sin because we believe the sinful habits and addictions that have dominated us for so long will never be overcome. We’ve tried and failed. Then tried and failed again.

Then redoubled our efforts — I really mean it this time — and we fail yet again. Before long, we begin to believe we’re fighting a losing battle, so we give up and settle for a life as a prisoner of sinful habits and addictions.

Isn’t it time to try something different? Friend, stand back up! Fight again! Resolve to never give up! Rely on the same power that raised Jesus from the dead and seated him over all demonic authorities that is already at work in you right now (see Ephesians 1.18-23). Don’t settle for less than God’s best!

The third reason we settle for sin as a way of life is that we take advantage of grace. Be honest now, doesn’t your thinking process when tempted sometimes go like this: “I know it’s wrong, but I really want to do it. I know God will forgive me after I’ve done it, so…” and we do it because we know grace will cover it.

But the truth is grace is more — far more — than God forgiving every sin. Look at how Paul describes grace: “For the grace of God has appeared that offers salvation to all people. It teaches us to say “No” to ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright, and godly lives in this present age” (Titus 2.11-12).

Grace not only offers salvation, it teaches us to say “No” to ungodliness and worldly passions.” Grace is a powerful ally in our daily battles with sin, habits, and addictions.

Someone defined grace this way: “Grace is the desire and the power to do God’s will.” I love that definition. God’s will is that we live pure, holy, godly lives; that we say no to sin and yes to him. As we’ve all experienced, we don’t have the ability to do that on our own.

So, God comes along and saves us and offers us grace — the desire AND the power to break sinful habits and develop godly ones in their place.

Only God can set us free from the habits and addictions that have held us captive for years and ruined our loves in so many ways.

But God won’t do it all. You must stand firm and fight against each temptation. You must call upon God to deliver you. You must learn how to use the sword of the Spirit — the Word of God — like Jesus did when he was tempted.

The good news is you don’t even have to do that alone. His grace gives you the desire to fight back, break habits and addictions, and quit settling for a life of sin. The longing to be free within you is God’s grace at work.

Why settle for less than God’s best when you don’t have to?

Steve Wilmot is a former Edgerton, Ohio area pastor who now seeks “to still bear fruit in old age” through writing. He is the author of seven books designed to assist believers to make steady progress on their spiritual journey.