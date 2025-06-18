Column: PASTOR’S PONDERINGS – Who’s The Boss?

By: Pastor Steve Wilmot

Edgerton, Ohio

A friend confided in me recently about the stress he’s going through at work. He’s always enjoyed work. He liked his boss. She was easy-going and let him do his job without overbearing supervision.

If he screwed up, she confronted him about it and believed he would make the necessary adjustments. Overall things went smoothly at work.

Now he has a new boss. This boss is nothing like his previous boss other than she’s a woman too. That’s where the similarities end.

She’s constantly micro-managing him. She’s set up all kinds of red tape hoops he must jump through just to do his job. All he wants is to do his job.

Now he dreads going to work. As soon as he walks through the door, a feeling of anger comes over him. He’d like to quit, but financially he can’t.

He asked me what he should do, and I gave him this Scripture:

“Servants, do what you’re told by your earthly masters. And don’t just do the minimum that will get you by. Do your best. Work from the heart for your real Master, for God, confident that you’ll get paid in full when you come into your inheritance. Keep in mind always that the ultimate Master you’re serving is Christ. The sullen servant who does shoddy work will be held responsible. Being a follower of Jesus doesn’t cover up bad work (Colossians 3.22-25, MSG).

My friend used to go above and beyond at work. Now he just does what he is required to get by. His initiative is gone. His give-a-care is broken. All because of his new boss.

What if he shifted his focus and began to view God as his boss. That’s what Paul said, isn’t it? “Work from the heart for your real Master, for God… Keep in mind always that the ultimate Master you’re serving is Christ.”

What if he began to do that consistently? What if you and I do, too? What if we work as though Jesus was our boss, since he really is?

We all know people who work hard when the boss is in the room, then goof off when he leaves. But when we see God as our real boss, we’ll always do our best because he’s always in the room.

Your boss may be a jerk but remember God is your real boss. If you really worked for him, you’d always have a good attitude and do your best.

This runs completely opposite from our normal perspective. The world has a pattern for dealing with bosses that rub you the wrong way, and God has a pattern for responding to them.

The world’s pattern is to grumble and complain to your fellow-workers. The world’s pattern is to get away with as much as you can, then justify it because your boss is a jerk. The world’s pattern is to rebel against your boss and let him know what a jerk he is.

God’s pattern is to treat your boss like you would treat Jesus if he were your boss. God’s pattern is to work for your boss like you would work for Jesus. God’s pattern is to let the love Jesus has for your boss shine through you to him.

“Boy, that’s tough,” you say. I agree wholeheartedly. So how can we make this transition to realizing that God is our real boss?

First, you must choose God’s pattern. Decide to do things his way at work. Second, try this: Before you drive to work, walk with God.

Start your morning by talking to God and reading your Bible. Do it before you go to work. It doesn’t have to be long; just enough time to set your thoughts on God and ask for his help at work.

As soon as your alarm clock snaps you out of a restful sleep and before your feet hit the floor, affirm that God is your real boss.

Hand over your worries about work to him. Tell him how you feel when you walk through the door. Confide in him the frustration and anger you feel toward your boss.

Ask him for wisdom to see your situation at work from his perspective. Pray for the ability to see God as your boss and to treat your earthly boss the way you would treat Jesus.

If frustrations and stress mount during the workday, pause for a minute and go to God again. Shift your focus from your boss to your Real Boss and ask for his strength to get through the day in a manner that honors him.

You’ll be amazed at how your attitude changes and how the stress and anger begin to dissipate once you take a few minutes in the morning and as many more minutes during the day as you need to walk and talk with God.

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus (Philippians 4.6-7).

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have such peace in a stressful workplace? Things won’t change in a day, but over time they will. Your boss may not change, but you will on the inside. And that’s what you want most, isn’t it?

Steve Wilmot is a former Edgerton, Ohio area pastor who now seeks “to still bear fruit in old age” through writing. He is the author of seven books designed to assist believers to make steady progress on their spiritual journey.