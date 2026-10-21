Column: THE SCARLET SPROUT – Collecting And Saving Seed From The Garden

By: Kayla Wyse

As the gardening g season winds down, many plants are beginning to produce mature seeds.

For gardeners, fall presents an excellent opportunity to collect and save seeds for future planting. Not only can seed saving reduce gardening expenses, but it can also help preserve favorite varieties and deepen an appreciation for plant life cycles.

Start With The Right Plants

Not all seeds are equally suited for saving. Open-pollinated and heirloom varieties generally produce offspring that closely resemble the parent plant.

Hybrid varieties, often identified as F1 hybrids, may not produce plants with the same characteristics when grown from saved seed. Beginning seed savers often find success with self-pollinating crops such as tomatoes, beans, peas and lettuce. These crops are less likely to cross-pollinate and are easier for beginners to manage.

Harvesting Seeds

Allow seeds to fully mature before collecting them. Mature seeds are generally hard, dry and fully developed. For dry-seeded crops such as beans, peas and many flowers, wait until seed pods have dried on the plant before harvesting.

Tomatoes require a different process. Seeds are removed from ripe fruits, cleaned and dried before storage. Proper drying is essential for long-term viability.

Storage Matters

Once seeds have been collected and thoroughly dried, store them in labeled envelopes or airtight containers. Seeds generally maintain quality longest when stored in cool, dry and dark conditions. Excess heat and moisture can significantly reduce germination rates.

A Lesson In Plant Biology

One of the greatest benefits of seed saving is the opportunity to observe the complete life cycle of a plant. Gardeners often focus on flowers and harvest, but seed production is the ultimate purpose of every plant.

By collecting and saving seeds, gardeners become active participants in preserving plant diversity while preparing for next year’s growing season.

Planning For Next Year’s Garden

Seed saving is a simple and rewarding activity that pays dividends season after season. With a little planning and proper storage, the seeds collected this fall can become next year’s vegetables, flowers and garden successes.

If you have specific questions you would like answered in an upcoming column, please contact faes-williamsextension@osu.edu.

Until next time, stay curious about what’s growing in our corner of Ohio.

———————–

Kayla Wyse serves as the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for Williams County, where she has been supporting residents since 2023. She holds a Master’s in Plant Health Management from The Ohio State University. Kayla is passionate about entomology, soil science, and helping people feel confident in their gardening and growing skills.