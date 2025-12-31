Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Because He Said So!

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

The command could have come from a parent, coach, teacher, employer, or basically anyone in authority. They were simply giving instructions for something that needed completion. And the curious mind, or the rebellious spirit, would sharply reply, “Why?”

In that moment, it’s very possible that the one in authority replied, “Because I said so!” This was one of those sayings that I said as a child, “When I grow up, I will never say the phrases my parents used.”

And yet…I did. “Hey dad, why do I have to (fill in the blank with your excruciating chore), and the reply was easy: “Because I said so!”

Praise God that He never says, “Because I said so!” Although, because He is God, Sovereign Creator, Almighty and Awesome…He does reserve the right to use that phrase. But He doesn’t!

Matter of fact, when God gives a command, it’s often followed by an affirming truth! Here are a few scriptures that show how God gave the answer, before we could ask “why.”

“Do not be afraid, Abram, for I will protect you, and your reward will be great .” (Genesis 15:1)

"Jesus called out to them, 'Come, follow me, and I will show you how to fish for people!'" (Matthew 4:19)

"In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father." (Matthew 5:16)

"Do not be afraid! Don't be discouraged by this mighty army, for the battle is not yours, but God's." (2 Chronicles 20:15)

God gives us commands and follows up with an encouraging truth that often compels us to trust and obey. Look at it like this: when God gives a command, it’s like a friend handing you a present.

You gladly receive the gift, although you don’t know what’s inside. But because you trust your friend, you will open it and most likely be pleasantly surprised.

As you daily read God’s Word, be ready to receive His commands, and without asking “why,” just simply ask God’s Spirit to help you follow His commands. Always easy, no. Always worth it, yes.

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.