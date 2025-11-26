Column: TWO-MINUTE DRILL – Count Yor Blessings

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

In the world of athletics, we count a lot of things, including points scored, distances, weight lifted, tackles made, mistakes made, etc.

As a coach, I was always checking numbers, stats, and points. This Thanksgiving, take a break from counting numbers, scores, etc., and count your blessings instead.

Take a moment to reflect on life’s stats and count what God has been doing in your life. There is a good ol’ hymn I sang in church called “Count Your Blessings.” May this song be an encouragement to each of you!

When upon life’s billows you are tempest-tossed,

When you are discouraged, thinking all is lost,

Count your many blessings, name them one by one,

And it will surprise you what the Lord has done.

(Chorus)

Count your blessings, name them one by one,

Count your blessings, see what God has done!

Count your blessings, name them one by one,

*Count your many blessings, see what God has done.

[*And it will surprise you what the Lord has done.]

Are you ever burdened with a load of care?

Does the cross seem heavy you are called to bear?

Count your many blessings, every doubt will fly,

And you will keep singing as the days go by.

When you look at others with their lands and gold,

Think that Christ has promised you His wealth untold;

Count your many blessings-wealth can never buy

Your reward in heaven, nor your home on high.

So, amid the conflict whether great or small,

Do not be discouraged, God is over all;

Count your many blessings, angels will attend,

Help and comfort give you to your journey’s end.

What a great song…what a great reminder to count our blessings.

We have much to be thankful for; we have many reasons to be thankful. From our FCA staff to you and your family – Have a Blessed Thanksgiving! We are so thankful for all of you who pray for us, support us, volunteer, and give to this ministry!

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.