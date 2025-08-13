Column: TWO-MINUTE DRILL – Devotional Thought: Cut Off?!

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

What did the monkey say when his tail was cut off? Answer, “It won’t be long now…” Yes, I know, it’s not very funny, sort of dry humor, right?

Well, that was the joke my father told a doctor over 20 years ago. Here’s the punch line: my dad was the one lying on the emergency room table, due to the result of his fingers being cut off in a work-related accident. I’ll never forget that day, my dad’s joke, and especially his courage.

But what if you had to purposely cut off your fingers, toes, or hand to survive? Would you have the courage to make the cut?

Most people know the story of Aron Ralston, the Colorado mountain climber who purposely cut off his right arm when a loose boulder pinned him in a Utah canyon back in 2003.

Another man, Jon Hutt, was gathering a load of firewood in an isolated forest for the upcoming winter months. Unfortunately, his tractor-trailer tilted, became detached, and landed on his foot.

Unable to free himself, Jon cut away his boot and saw that his only option was to cut off all five toes to escape. He had to amputate all the toes on his right foot with a pocketknife to free himself from a seven-ton trailer. Are you kidding me?

I know this may sound crazy, but in the Old Testament, the phrase “cut off” is used often in regard to our relationship with God and others who have faith in God. There were commands given by God to His people, and they were warned that if they did not obey these commands, they would be “cut off” from God and his people.

(Exodus 31:14) The Hebrew word for “cut off” has the meaning to amputate or behead. God was serious about His people obeying His commands.

When the people disobeyed, God compared their actions to that of an amputation. I don’t know about you, but being “cut off” from God does not sound like a good idea!

In the book of John, Jesus said, “Remain in me, and I will remain in you. For a branch cannot produce fruit if it is severed from the vine, and you cannot be fruitful unless you remain in me. “Yes, I am the vine; you are the branches. Those who remain in me, and I in them, will produce much fruit. For apart from me, you can do nothing.” (John 15:4-5)

Apart, cut off, severed, or disconnected from God, we are useless and dead. This is simple and true. Yet today, too many of our friends and family are making choices that result in being “cut off” from God.

What is the result of our independence from God? “Apart from me, you can do nothing.” Without God in our lives, we can do nothing. Why would we make choices that could cause us to be cut off from God?

I encourage you today to remain in Jesus. Abide in Him. Make it a discipline; make it a priority to stay in the presence of God. Pitch your tent in His presence. Stay around long enough to know Him!

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.