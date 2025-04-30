Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Devotional Thoughts: In Bounds?!

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Imagine playing basketball without boundaries. Imagine playing football with no sidelines. Imagine swim races without lanes.

There would be confusion, chaos, complaining, and soon chaos turns ugly. For this reason, and many more, it’s good to have boundaries!

What happens when you step out of bounds in life? Unfortunately, we have evidence around us daily, proving that there is a danger of stepping out of bounds in life and the effect it has on others.

Years ago, ESPN.com shared this story; “Brandon Davies, double-digit scorer and leading rebounder, was dismissed from Brigham Young University’s basketball team after he admitted to having inappropriate relations with his girlfriend.

BYU’s honor code forbids students from promiscuity and instructs them to “live a chaste and virtuous life.” BYU’s honor code also requires students to be honest; abstain from alcoholic beverages, tobacco, tea, coffee and substance abuse; and attend church regularly.

The school announced the dismissal on a Tuesday night after being made aware of the violation Monday, the same day that BYU (27-2, 13-1 Mountain West) vaulted to No. 3 in the ESPN/USA Today and AP polls. In their first game without Davies on Wednesday, the Cougars lost 82-64 to unranked New Mexico.”

This student signed a code of conduct. He knew the boundaries and he stepped out of bounds. He faced the consequences of his choice, and unfortunately his family, friends, teammates, and the university felt the fallout of his choice too.

People often think that they can make choices, and it won’t hurt anyone. They say, “It’s my life, I’ll do what I want.” Unfortunately, we don’t realize that “my life” is connected to family, teammates, classmates, co-workers, etc. My actions will indirectly and directly affect others. This is one reason why God gives us boundaries.

We can discover God’s boundaries in the Bible. Often people will react to God’s Word in a negative way, possibly because they see God’s commands as constricting and confining. They don’t see the benefits to a moral lifestyle.

They fail to realize that God’s commands are life giving boundaries. A parent gives their children life giving boundaries such as, “Don’t touch the hot stove,” or “Look both ways before you cross the street.” These boundaries are not meant to spoil our fun and make us miserable.

In the same way, God gave commands – “Flee sexual immorality”; “Husbands, love your wives”; “You shall not commit murder” and many more.

He gives these boundaries to protect us and provide for us. He didn’t concoct those rules just to be a party pooper or throw his weight around; He gave them because He knew things we don’t.

Deuteronomy 10:12-13 “And now, Israel, what does the Lord your God require of you? He requires only that you fear the Lord your God, and live in a way that pleases him, and love him and serve him with all your heart and soul. And you must always obey the Lord’s commands and decrees that I am giving you today for your own good.”

For your own good! The relevance of God’s Word to each of us is simply this – it is for our good! Choosing God’s way instead of wrong does not sap all the fun and excitement out of life; on the contrary, it accomplishes our good, because we are created to reflect his likeness and image.

It’s time we stop looking at these restrictions as rules and begin to see they are boundaries for life. It’s good to be in bounds.

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.