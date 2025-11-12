Column: TWO-MINUTE DRILL – God Knows Me, God Loves Me

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

God created all things in creation; Genesis claims this truth, as well as a few dozen other scriptures. Therefore, God reserves the right to be called, Almighty Creator.

Examine what we see and know, for instance, outer space. From what we know about outer space, is that there is more than the eye can imagine when it comes to estimating the size and contents of outer space.

For example, the Milky Way is home to 100-400 billion stars. Multiply that by an estimated 200 billion to 2 trillion galaxies in the observable universe! That’s a lot of stars!

Now consider Isaiah 40:26. “Look up into the heavens. Who created all the stars? He brings them out like an army, one after another, calling each by its name. Because of his great power and incomparable strength, not a single one is missing.”

Who created all these stars? God. We are given a picture that is hard to forget. Imagine regimes and armies lined up in rows marching forward, a massive parade of men. Now replace those men with stars and imagine this massive army expanding beyond one’s sight. As they come forward, God calls them each by name! What?

Jerry Lucas, Hall of Fame NBA all-star, once visited our area, sharing his faith and his ability to remember God’s Word, as well as our names, facts, etc. He possesses an exceptional memory, which he developed using mnemonic techniques to memorize large amounts of information.

He once demonstrated his extraordinary memory by memorizing the names of a large portion of the entire studio audience of The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

Jerry met several hundred people in the studio audience before the show and, during the broadcast, was able to recall each person’s name without fail, a feat that amazed Johnny Carson and the national television audience.

As amazing as this is, God knows the names of a Google of stars (A 1 followed by 100 zeros). As these stars march forward, God is not saying, “Hey, dude” or “hey, you.” He knows His creation by its proper name! His leadership is so excellent, spotless and perfected, not a single star is out of order, nor missing.

That’s just a star. What about us, His most prized creation? He knows not just our names, but everything about us. Each freckle, age spot, hair on our head, He knows.

Our every ache and pain, physical or emotional, He knows. Our likes, dislikes, opinions, and thoughts, He knows. And yet, He still loves us enough to send Jesus Christ to rescue us! He still extends His mercy and grace to us. That is amazing to me. That is God!

As written in Ecclesiastes, “Don’t let the excitement of youth cause you to forget your Creator. Honor him in your youth before you grow old and say, “Life is not pleasant anymore.” Don’t be distracted by so many pleasures and thrills that you forget how awesome our Creator God is!

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.