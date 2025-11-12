Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Graceful Gratitude

By: Cheryl Garza

The power of thankfulness. Gratitude isn’t just a feeling– it’s a healing practice. Research shows that taking time to notice what we’re thankful for can lower stress, improve mood, and even boost immunity.

Try starting or ending your day with a short gratitude ritual. Write down three small things you’re thankful for–your morning cup of tea, a kind word, or even a moment of sunshine. Pause and just take in deep breaths, giving appreciation for your body’s ability to breathe in and out.

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness, and may even lengthen our lives. Gathering around the dinner table with your loved ones and saying grace for the nourishing foods is a deliberate act and pausing to give appreciation. I do think it makes a difference and can be a very powerful practice.

Even on those bad days where life seems difficult, that effort is worthwhile. I do think writing a thank-you note or a gratitude letter gets your mind to dwell on something positive for a longer period, to think more deeply about it, because you have to put it not just in words, but in writing.

It also deepens the relationship and builds that bond with oneself and others. Pausing to give thanks is powerful because throughout the day, it allows us to be present with ourselves and others. Being grateful just for the grace that we all have within us is a loving, intentional act.

Grace has many meanings. We all get to decide what it means to us and how we can use it to enhance our well-being. A brand new chapter begins every day to focus on what truly matters.

To step away from what no longer serves us. Say yes to growth, to joy, to the people and experiences that lift you up. And don’t be afraid to say no. No to draining energy. No to obligations that don’t align with your path. No to anything that dims your light.

The best chapters are written when you protect your peace and choose wisely. My deepest, greatest wish for us all is to awaken our highest self within. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

