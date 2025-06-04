Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Haven’t You Caught Any Fish

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

In our key verse Jesus asked some of His disciples this simple question, “Children, have ye any meat?” Today we might hear Him ask, “Haven’t you caught any fish?”

This is what the GNB version says Jesus asked the disciples as they were returning to shore from a full night’s fishing. “Haven’t you caught any fish?”

Listen, my friend, fish in the Middle East those days were more than just part of a heart healthy diet like it is for many of us today. Fish for me and you today are mostly optional. Fish for them was essential.

To deny a man fish and bread was to not recognize him as human. No self-respecting host would let even the slaves of his guest go without fish; to do so was to treat them as less than human, and he or she would be thought of as a poor host. So, without fish, the disciples weren’t even human beings.

They had no fish. They had absolutely nothing to show for an entire night’s work. They fished the whole night and caught nothing.

All they had was an empty boat. There was no joy. They couldn’t even make a decent meal. There was no wonder, no delight, and no breakfast.

The Bible says that Jesus told them to, “Cast the net on the right side of the ship, and ye shall find.” John 21:6. The fact that they obeyed Him is amazing in itself for they knew not that it was Him. (vs 4).

They took the suggestion of a man they thought was a stranger. This actually proves their desperate situation. No fish. Can’t you just see them?

It was starting to get daylight, and they had fished all night and caught nothing. They were depressed and as they’re coming in to shore a man from the shore tells them to cast their nets on the “right” side.

The result of following this Holy advice was a net so full of fish that they could barely pull it in. (vs 6). Verse 11 tells us that this casting the net on the “right” side pulled in 153 large fish! Do you think there is significance to the number 153? There have been many theories presented as to why the number 153 for many think there must be some significance.

I think there is significance as well but in a simpler way. I think it says they caught 153 great (literally large) fish because that is simply how many they caught. This is one of those things that if we aren’t careful, may lead us away from the main point of the account itself.

What is the point you say? As I said earlier, it is really simple. When a child of God is not bringing in fish there is something wrong. Listen, we are to be “fishers of men” (Matthew 4:19) and if we are not catching fish something is missing.

Either we are out of touch with the Lord, we are fishing for the wrong reason, or we are fishing in the wrong place. Listen, if you have been toiling the whole night and haven’t brought one soul to Christ then you are fishing in the wrong place or something.

What we need in this situation is some of that Holy advice. “Cast your nets on the right side.” Listen my friend, the Holy Ghost will be specific about where and when.

Take His word and you will not be disappointed. You will begin to pull in nets filled with large fish and you will be filled with joy, wonderment, delight, and fulfillment.

And that is not all. You will begin to see how essential fish are to the believer today. It is not optional like many think. Oh no.

There will come a day when Jesus will meet us on that shore just as He did with the disciples in days of old and He will say to us, “Bring of the fish which ye have now caught.” (vs 10). The big question is, will I have any to bring, or will I have toiled all night and caught nothing?

Written and Shared by Billy Stoll, Jr.

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.

–