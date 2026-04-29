Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – He Walks With Me

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Peter jumped up and ran to the tomb to look for Jesus. He wanted to confirm what Mary claimed: Jesus had resurrected from the dead. After looking, he went home, wondering what had happened.

That same day, two of Jesus’ followers were walking to the village of Emmaus. These are two disciples of Jesus, not part of the 12. They had traveled to Jerusalem for the celebration of the Passover and were now returning home to Emmaus.

Seven miles, a two- to three-hour walk. But on this journey, they would soon discover that they were not alone. Jesus showed up and walked with them! (Luke 24)

They shared with Jesus their disappointment and discouragement. Jesus listened and then shared with them, encouraging them with truth and hope! When they arrived at Emmaus, they invited Jesus for a bite to eat and a place to spend the night.

As they sat down to eat, he took the bread and blessed it. Then he broke it and gave it to them. Suddenly, their eyes were opened, and they recognized him.

And at that moment he disappeared! They said to each other, “Didn’t our hearts burn within us as he talked with us on the road and explained the Scriptures to us?” (Vs. 30-32)

We never get both names of these men. No major accomplishments. They are not part of the main 12 disciples. They followed and listened to Jesus, and they were saddened by his death.

They even heard of his resurrection, but that wasn’t enough to keep them in town. They don’t seem overly devoted. I don’t mean to label them, but they represent the average follower of Jesus.

Consider this: earlier that morning Jesus appeared to Mary, reassuring her that he is alive. Jesus could’ve gone directly to Peter, James and John.

He could’ve gone to his mother or his friend Lazarus! Instead, Jesus chose to meet these common followers and walk with them. Jesus spent the day with two unknown disciples!

Why make a big deal about this? Because sometimes we don’t feel worthy of Jesus’ time. Why would God want to help me? Why would Jesus pay attention to my life? I’m not celebrity status. I haven’t written books, spoken to masses or become a world changer.

Listen, you don’t have to have celebrity status to get time with Jesus! You don’t have to be well-known or the elite to have time with Jesus! You don’t have to be a church leader, ministry all-star or even volunteer of the month.

As a believer in Jesus Christ, a child of God, he knows your name and chooses to walk with you today! So…walk with confidence and a fire burning in your heart! Spend time today praying and thanking him for walking with you!

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.