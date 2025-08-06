Column: TWO-MINUTE DRILL – Intoxicated With God’s Message And Music

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

The Apostle Paul told the church in Ephesus to live as children of the light, living in a way that reflects God. He gave many examples that reflect a godly life, and I’m sure a few people thought to themselves, “This could be challenging.”

Before anyone has a chance to say this is too difficult, Paul says, So be careful how you live. Don’t live like fools, but like those who are wise. Ephesians 5:15

No one wants to be labeled a fool, right? In the next few verses, Paul describes how one can be wise and live in a way that reflects God. We do so by living our lives filled with God’s Spirit.

How does God’s Spirit fill our lives? Honestly, that is mysterious to me at times, but I do know that the more I’m in God’s Word, the more I feel God’s Spirit at work in me.

In 1986, Long Island, New York, faced a waste disposal crisis as landfills neared capacity and regulations limited waste acceptance. A builder saw an opportunity to ship the garbage to the South for disposal.

He leased the barge Mobro 4000 to transport the trash. The Mobro, carrying over 3,100 tons of garbage, initially headed for North Carolina.

However, local port authorities, alerted by news reports and environmental concerns, rejected the barge. The barge was then turned away by port authorities in Louisiana, Florida, Belize, and even faced threats from Mexico and Cuba.

Just as the port officials refused the garbage into their port, we too should learn to refuse the garbage in our lives! You own the dock of your life, know what is allowable and not allowable in your port! Garbage in, garbage out. Good News in, Good News out.

God commands us (Vs 18), Don’t be drunk with wine, because that will ruin your life. (That’s the garbage) Instead, be filled with the Holy Spirit, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs among yourselves, and making music to the Lord in your hearts. (That’s the Good News.)

Just as an intoxicated person will act differently, when you are under the influence of God’s Spirit, you will act differently.

The big difference, Paul says alcohol leads to ruin both to yourself and those around you, while the influence of the Spirit leads to joy and peace.

Be filled with God’s Spirit. Be under the influence of God’s Spirit. Your behavior reflects the indwelling Spirit of God! One way to recognize this spiritual influence is by singing!

This variety (psalms, hymns, spiritual songs) suggests that God delights in creative, spontaneous worship. The most important place for us to have a melody unto God is in our heart.

Many of us who can’t sing a beautiful melody with our voice can have beautiful melodies in our hearts.

Apart from memorized scripture, there’s nothing more crucial to our emotional and spiritual life than having a selection of memorized songs piping through our thoughts as needed.

Be filled with the Spirit, let your intoxication with God’s Spirit be evident in your songs! Be alert to the music you listen to…garbage in…garbage out.

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.