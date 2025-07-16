Column: TWO-MINUTE DRILL – Living A Transformed Life: Part 2

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

When it comes to our faith, according to the Apostle Paul’s writings in Romans 12, we should stand out! Do not be conformed to this age, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may discern what is the good, pleasing, and perfect will of God. (12:2)

According to God’s mercies, grace, love, and the numerous blessings He has given us, how should we respond? We should live a transformed life! A life in which we live differently from this world.

Romans 12:9-13 clearly shows us what a transformed Christian looks like. One who WILL stand out! Not to get a pat on the back or receive glory. Glory belongs to God.

“Don’t just pretend to love others. Really love them. Hate what is wrong. Hold tightly to what is good.” (12:9b)

I was watching the Karate Kid movie, and discovered each movie has the same plot. The new kid tries to fit it, meets a nice girl who has an ex-boyfriend that is a jerk, and finds himself in a bad spot.

The ex-boyfriend ends up facing the Karate Kid in competition. Coached by a man with a dark side, the bully purposely tries to hurt the Karate Kid. Basically, the bad guy (like many stories) is someone who personifies evil and becomes the guy we all love to hate.

The transformed Christian is supposed to hate what is wrong. It’s true, we are to love others, but not what they do. Thanks to the Bible, we have God’s standard for what is considered good and evil.

He gives us His Holy Spirit and a discerning mind to know what is right or wrong, good or evil. Evil is it destructive or dangerous to your body or soul.

God says to hate it or abhor it. This describes an intense dislike, so much, you literally back away from it in disgust.

At camp, we have “Messy Night” which includes a game in which campers have to handle gross objects. One year a gross item included a cow’s tongue.

A few campers were so disgusted with it they literally ran away from the tongue, while a few got sick to their stomach! When it comes to life choices, if it disgusts God, it should disgust us.

Instead, we are to hold tightly, or cling to what is good. This word cling is the word we would use for adhesive or glue. Jesus said a married couple cleaves to one another, joined together and should not be separated. (Matthew 19)

As a transformed Christian, if it’s wrong, back away and instead attach yourself to what is good and right.

Helping others, being selfless, using encouraging language, being honest, having integrity, and being a peace maker…are just a few good things we could cling to.

Make a deliberate effort to focus on and nurture what is good and positive. Align your actions with God’s Word. By choosing and clinging to good, you can remove yourself from the influence of negativity and evil.

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.