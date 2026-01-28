Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Refuse To Bow!

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

What if your boss told you to do something that you knew was immoral or unethical? What if your coach told you to do something that went against your Christian faith? What if your friends were pressuring you to do something you knew was wrong? What would you do?

In the book of Daniel, we see how God placed three young men into a prominent position of authority. At this same time, King Nebuchadnezzar allowed his power to get to his head, so he built a 90-foot-tall and wide statue of gold and commanded everyone to bow to the statue of the king.

Worse yet, those who did not bow were told they would become an instant barbecue. Everyone was told to bow, even these three men in a position of authority!

But these young men (Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego), who were followers of God, would not bow to the 90-foot statue. Again, everyone was doing it, except these three amigos.

The king screamed and commanded these young men fall to their knees! Instead, they dropped an unforgettable message: “If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God whom we serve is able to save us. He will rescue us from your power, Your Majesty. But even if he doesn’t, we want to make it clear to you, Your Majesty, that we will never serve your gods or worship the gold statue you have set up.”

Extraordinary courage! Remarkable boldness! Tremendous trust! Amazing fortitude!

Using this moment in history, here are a few truths we can use to empower us when we feel the pressure.

Remember whom you serve! As they declared…”The God whom we serve!” God is the ruling power, creator of all things, Heavenly ruler, Almighty! So act like it! Stand strong on the truth that “God is able!” Able to save us, able to change the circumstances, able to take what is evil and turn it to good…He is able! Listen to their words to the ruling king! Stay the course, even if it gets bad! “But even if he (the true ruling God, Savior, and Rescuer) doesn’t…” EVEN IF! Circumstances shouldn’t change the foundational truths we believe, nor the behavior of those who truly believe. Declare and clarify to yourself and others, make it known! “We want to make it clear to you.” They didn’t just refuse to bow; they chose to verbalize their faith. Talk and action go together!

Before you snub those in authority who act ungodly or disrespect those above you, remember that these young men handled themselves in a bold but honorable fashion. They respected the authority of the king (they addressed him, “Your Majesty”), but they bowed only to God!

The pressure is on my friends! Will you stand for God and refuse to bow to the ungodly, chaotic world we live in?

In Matthew 10, Jesus reminded his disciples, if you follow me, you are going to face the heat! He even said in verse 22, “And all nations will hate you because you are my followers. But everyone who endures to the end will be saved.”

Lord, give us the strength today to shine for you! By our courage to do the right thing, say the right thing, and refuse to bow to the kings of this world…may you receive all the glory!

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.

