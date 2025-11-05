Column: TWO-MINUTE DRILL – Trick Or Treat

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Is it wrong for Christians to dress up like their favorite superhero and go around the neighborhood asking for candy? Is there a difference between participating in some things but not fully celebrating Halloween?

Although the Bible is clear about witchcraft, sorcery, and spiritual warfare…this devotional thought is not going to bring an end to all the questions about Halloween.

I simply want to introduce you to a daily question to ponder when interacting with everyone. Whether it’s a family member, close friend, co-worker, teammate, or even a stranger, consider asking this question: “Trick or Treat?” When interacting with anyone and everyone, how do we treat them?

As a Christian, we dress up every day of the week! Just read this and let it simmer for a few minutes. “Since God chose you to be the holy people he loves, you must clothe yourselves with tenderhearted mercy, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.” Colossians 3:12

Did you see it? I helped you with italics and underline…clothe yourselves. Put it on! Dress up with the righteous apparel of God! Disguise yourself with tenderhearted mercy and kindness.

Masquerade yourself with humility, gentleness, and patience. The wardrobe isn’t complete…read on! We are also supposed to put on forgiveness, and to top it off…cover yourself with love, peace, and thankfulness!

This isn’t just a costume; it’s your new life apparel. And as we daily dress up, the Holy Spirit helps us “treat” others with godly love.

Instead of “tricking” and deceiving others, we have put on our new nature, being renewed, and becoming like our Savior. Instead of being mean, we are kind. Our response is not sharp and sarcastic; it’s gentle and patient.

The Bible guides us in how to dress for success, allowing us to treat others with Godly love.

These aren’t costumes to be worn one day out of the year. This is the new you, our daily attire! Check out Ephesians 4:21-24 and Ephesians 6:10-18 for more great Christian apparel!

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.