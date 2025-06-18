Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Trust…Part 3

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. 6 Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take.” Proverbs 3:5-6

Trust in the Lord… do you? This is the third week in a row in which I’m focusing on trust. That’s okay, because the life of a Christian is like that of the old hymn, “Trust and Obey,” right?

Have you ever given thought to the rotation of our earth, the milky way galaxy, the planets in their orbit, gravity, the migration of birds and animals, and the patterns of seasonal changes? Amazing, isn’t it? God did that!

And yet, as powerful as He is, I sometimes struggle to trust Him for the everyday things in my life? Common things, like schooling, raising funds, things at work, relationships, and finances?

Consider the fact that we will climb on a plane, not knowing how it was built, what materials were used, who the pilot claims to be, nor the mechanics or inspectors of the plane.

We freely walk into 350 tons of metal, expecting to elevate 40,000 feet in the air, going at a speed of 900mph. That is trust. But we aren’t sure if we can trust God? Hmmm…total stranger versus a loving God.

Consider the fact that we trust strangers to enter our homes to work on a furnace or install a water heater. Some of us drop off our cars to people we hardly know to put on new tires, fix an engine, or replace the battery. We trust strangers at a restaurant, behind a wall, to fix our meal. But we don’t trust God?

We question whether God will give us strength, but we don’t question if the chair we sit in at church is strong enough to hold us.

Why is it so hard to trust God? Consider all He has done to earn our trust; creating all things, showing us mercy and grace, giving us His only Son as a sacrifice, so that we can be made righteous.

Giving us the gift of eternal life in the presence of a Holy God, in an eternal state of joy, peace, love, healing, goodness.

God is trustworthy. We have an amazing set of records, history recorded, testimonies of changes lives, all documented in one book, the Bible. We are told, “All he does is just and good, and all his commandments are trustworthy.” Psalm 111:7. Your laws are perfect and completely trustworthy. Psalm 119:138

Because God is worthy of our trust. Because His words are true and worthy to be trusted, we can look at these verses and agree, yes, I will trust in the Lord!

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.