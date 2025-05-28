Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Trusting God: Part 2 Stay Calm

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

The Israelites were in a pickle! In Exodus 14, the LORD gave instructions to Moses to turn back and camp along the shore of Red Sea, by Pi-hahiroth between Migdol and the sea.

What seemed to be a nice vacation spot, turned into a trap. We read in verse 10, “As Pharaoh approached, the people of Israel looked up and panicked when they saw the Egyptians overtaking them. They cried out to the LORD.”

When you are trouble, when distress and disaster come knocking at your door, when dire situations occur, we pray. That’s what they did. That’s what we do.

But in the same breath, they turned on Moses. “Why did you bring us out here to die in the wilderness? Weren’t there enough graves for us in Egypt? What have you done to us?

Why did you make us leave Egypt? Didn’t we tell you this would happen while we were still in Egypt? We said, ‘Leave us alone! Let us be slaves to the Egyptians. It’s better to be a slave in Egypt than a corpse in the wilderness!’”

We don’t know their prayer to God, but their complaint was spelled out word for word, billboard size, with a what felt like a megaphone. They had a reason to be upset. And it was right for them to immediately seek God. But they forgot to trust God.

In the very next moment Moses calmed the massive group with these powerful words. “But Moses told the people, ‘Don’t be afraid. Just stand still and watch the LORD rescue you today. The Egyptians you see today will never be seen again. The LORD himself will fight for you. Just stay calm.’”

Like a sniper picking off its enemy…the words of Moses take aim at voice of the enemy, and give peace to God’s people.

•Don’t be afraid – flush the fear, dismiss the emotion.

•Stand still – stop running and focus on the Lord, not the problem.

•Will never be seen again – God has the power to dismiss and destroy your problem.

•Lord Himself – He’s not sending an angel army…He is personally taking care of it!

•Fight for you – who in this world will fight for you daily? He tells us to sit this one out, go relax, go home…He’s got it.

•Just stay calm – easier said than done. Notice how God addresses their emotion (fear), follows with action, and returns to emotion (calm). The Message translation says, “God will fight the battle for you. And you? You keep your mouths shut!”

I love this passage because I need the reminder to trust God. I’ve never experienced an enraged Pharoah charging at me with thousands of soldiers, but I have experienced challenging trials, and difficult situations.

I’m sure you have too. Instead of handling those moments on our own, we have six powerful reminders what to do…and a finale that will never be forgotten!

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.