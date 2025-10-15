Column: TWO-MINUTE DRILL – Who is God? God Is All-Knowing!

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Who is able to advise the Spirit of the Lord? Who knows enough to give him advice or teach him? Has the Lord ever needed anyone’s advice? Does he need instruction about what is good? Did someone teach him what is right or show him the path of justice? (Isaiah 40:12-13)

As a student, have you ever argued with your teacher or your parent? As an athlete, have you ever disagreed with your coach? As an adult, have you ever looked at someone and thought, “That person is dimmer than a burned-out light bulb?”

No doubt there are moments in life when we believe we are right and others are wrong. There are moments when we shake our heads and disagree with those in authority.

God is the source of all knowledge and wisdom. He is a teacher, never a learner. I can’t imagine God being able to learn anything new! So, when it comes to needing answers, God, not Google, is the source.

So, when it comes to listening to one in authority, God, the creator of all things, qualifies as the only true source of wisdom. He is the above-all authority, who gives instruction and advice that will never fail.

This also means He qualifies as the ultimate counselor. Have you ever found yourself looking for good advice, but those offering can’t give you clear help?

Or maybe someone has come to you seeking clarity or answers to life’s biggest problems, and you can’t seem to solve their dilemma. God can. God is the source of all knowledge and wisdom.

What school or university did God attend? Who is qualified to even compete with God in a quiz bowl or jeopardy? He is the university of all knowledge and wisdom. Before I can even begin to think of an answer, God already answers. He is that good…He is God.

So what am I trying to say? In a world that brags about and self-promotes how qualified we are to teach and lead, maybe it’s time we be quiet and humble ourselves to the omniscient God!

In a time when we are hurting and seeking answers to life’s smallest and biggest questions, maybe it’s time we stop Googling and start praying. In a world that is trusting artificial intelligence, be diligent in seeking God!

As we learn more about God, sifting through His Word and listening to His Spirit, be patient. As we seek advice and hope for quick fixes, be patient. He has the answers.

Take a lesson from the men and women of God found in the pages of history who simply listened to God’s commands and obeyed, not knowing the outcome, but trusting our omniscient God.

Proverbs 3:5-7, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your own wisdom. Instead, fear the Lord and turn away from evil.”

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.