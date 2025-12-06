Community Gathers For Sara’s Garden Gratitude Event

PHOTO BY JACB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

REFLECTIONS … Marty Friess, principal of New Horizons Academy, sits with Josiah Acevedo and Carter Radzik as the two students share how their time at the academy helped them reach their goal of transitioning into public high school.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Sara’s Garden welcomed community members on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, for its third annual Grounding Our Hope of Gratitude event, held at the New Horizons Academy Career Center on South Shoop Avenue in Wauseon.

Guests began arriving at 7:45 for a light breakfast and coffee before the formal program started at 8:15. Each attendee also received a small gift of locally roasted coffee, donated by Continental Plaza Inc.

The event opened with a prayer and welcoming remarks before shifting into updates on the mission and ongoing work of Sara’s Garden, New Horizons Academy, and Special Grounds Coffee.

Staff highlighted recent progress as well as goals for the coming year, emphasizing their continued commitment to providing hope, help, and healing for local families.

One of the morning’s key topics centered on the inclusive playground located on the campus. The playground has remained closed after sustaining vandalism a couple of summers ago, and resurfacing costs have risen significantly since the playground was first built nearly ten years earlier.

Leadership explained that a capital campaign is being launched to fund the needed repairs with the hope of reopening the playground to the public.

The space is especially important to families with young children, children with disabilities, and reopening it remains a priority for the organization.

Testimonies formed the heart of the event, offering attendees a firsthand look at the impact of Sara’s Garden’s programs. Individuals who receive conductive education, clients who participate in hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and students from New Horizons Academy all shared their experiences.

Some stories stretched back more than a decade, allowing guests to see long term growth and progress, while others reflected journeys still unfolding today.

Staff members noted the pride they feel in watching individuals arrive seeking improvement and later achieving goals they once thought unreachable. Many said that what matters most is the love behind the work and the shared mission that unites everyone involved.

The program also highlighted the New Horizons Academy Career Center, which operates in direct connection with Special Grounds Coffee.

Students spend part of their day receiving vocational training inside the shop and then transition back to the academic portion of their school day.

Their work includes clocking in and out, practicing hygiene routines, interacting with customers, and helping prepare items. While they may not pursue these exact roles after graduation, the skills and confidence they gain are intended to prepare them for future employment within the community.

Having the school and career center under the same roof allows seamless movement between classrooms and hands on training spaces.

For many attendees, hearing the students and families speak in person created a deeper level of connection and understanding.

The event concluded at 9:15 a.m., with time afterward for conversation and questions, giving community members an opportunity to engage directly with the individuals whose lives have been shaped by the programs at Sara’s Garden.