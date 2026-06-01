Sauder Village Celebrates 50 Years With Birthday Party, Discounted Admission June 14

Ohio’s largest living history museum — will celebrate its 50th birthday with special events and a return to its 1976 opening-day admission price of $3 on Sunday, June 14, in Archbold.

The birthday event will include make-and-take crafts and interactive experiences highlighting the early years of Sauder Village, along with the historic village, skilled artisans, the Erie Express train, horse-drawn trolley rides, the 1920s main street, the wetlands trail and much more.

“Sauder Village is already a fun, unique spot,” said Andi Erbskorn, director of marketing and development, “but there’s going to be an even more festive atmosphere during our 50th birthday. It’ll be a great day for families of all ages.”

In honor of the occasion, admission on June 14 will be just $3, the same as it was when the doors first opened 50 years ago.

The famous Barn Restaurant will be open special hours June 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with each adult meal including one child’s meal for the 1976 price of just 50 cents.

The Doughbox Bakery will offer a donut for 50 cents with any drink purchase and will be open June 14 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Many people throughout the area visited Sauder Village during a school field trip, but there’s so much more to see now,” said Erbskorn.

“This is a place that every generation can enjoy. And it’s an opportunity to slow down and spend time together.”

Over the last 50 years, Sauder Village has grown from a small attraction into one of Ohio’s premier destinations for those who love history, hospitality, education and hands-on experiences.

The 50th birthday celebration is made possible through the support of sponsors F&M Bank, Fulton County Visitors Bureau and Sauder Companies.