Community Memorial Hospital Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners

The Community Memorial Hospital Foundation would like to congratulate the eight scholarship winners for 2021 from area high schools.

Each winner was awarded $500 toward the college of their choice as they pursue an education in their selected healthcare field.

Winners for 2021 include: Abbigail Herman, a graduate of Edgerton High School – she will pursue an education in biology at Otterbein University.

Audrey Rittenhouse, a graduate of Tinora High School – she will pursue an education in health sciences at Butler University.

Bailey Cook, a graduate of Leo High School – she will pursue an education in nursing at the University of St. Francis.

Laura Miller, a graduate of Antwerp High School – she will pursue an education in nursing at Northwest State Community College.

Natalie Schultz, a graduate of Wayne Trace High School – she will pursue an education in speech language pathology at The Ohio State University.

Rylei Moreno, a graduate of Edgerton High School – she will pursue an education in health science at Grace College.

Shallyn Miley, a graduate of Bryan High School – she will pursue an education in nursing at Lourdes University.

Trixten Bexten, a graduate of Montpelier High School – she will pursue an education in nursing at The Ohio State University.

To be eligible for a CMH Foundation scholarship, you must graduate from a high school in Defiance, Paulding or Williams Counties in Ohio or Leo or Woodlan High School in Indiana.

