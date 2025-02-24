Community Of Fayette Provided With Monthly Meal By Churches

(PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SERVING … The ladies of the church help serve food to the community.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Fayette Methodist Church hosted Fayette’s monthly community meal on Wednesday, February 19th. This community meal dates back to 2011 when it was originally held in the church basement.

The idea for the meal was initiated by the husband of the pastor at that time, who took the lead in organizing it.

After moving to the Family Life Center, the meal became more accessible to the community, leading to increased participation from other local churches in providing and serving the meals. The community meal has been held at the Methodist Church for about five years now.

New Beginnings Ministries of Fayette, Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Fayette Church of the Nazarene, and Fayette Christian Church, along with Fayette Methodist Church, take turns helping with the event.

The community meal occurs every third Wednesday of the month, starting at 5:00 p.m. The number of meals served each month varies depending on the weather. For this month’s meal, there was enough food to provide 70 meals.

The Thanksgiving traditional meal is the largest, serving approximately 100 to 125 meals, while the Christmas ham meal is the second largest, providing around 80 to 100 meals. This community meal is available to everyone in the Fayette community.