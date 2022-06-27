Congressman Bob Latta To Host One-On-One Meetings In Bryan

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 27, 2022

BOWLING GREEN, OH – Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH) will be available for one-on-one meetings with constituents at the Bryan Municipal Court Hearing Room, 1399 E. High Street Bryan, OH.

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., residents can meet individually with Congressman Latta and discuss the issues that are most important to them and their families.

Staff will also be available to assist with casework or help residents with any issues they may have with the federal government.

Residents are not required to RSVP but should contact Congressman Latta’s office at 419-354-8700 if they have any questions. 

Media is also invited to attend the event but should RSVP to Claire Hurley at claire.hurley@mail.house.gov. Details for the event include the following: 

WHO: Congressman Bob Latta

WHAT: One-On-One Meetings with Constituents

WHEN: Wednesday, June 29th, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bryan Municipal Court Hearing Room, 1399 E. High Street Bryan, OH 43506

 

