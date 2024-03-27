Congresswoman Kaptur Delivers Nearly $1 Million To Fulton County Commissioners For Water Quality Upgrades

(PRESS RELEASE) Fulton County, OH — Earlier this month, the Fulton County Commissioners were notified of a $959,752 award by Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur herself, late on Wednesday March 6th, following the passage of legislation via the House of Representatives for FY2024 Appropriations.

This legislation was then passed by the Senate on March 8th and signed into law by President Biden on March 9th.

The funding will be awarded through the EPA STAG program and is the result of a Community Project Funding Request made to Congresswoman Kaptur in March of 2023.

This major Federal investment in Fulton County will go towards the estimated $1.5 Million total reconstruction and demolition costs of the Pleasant View Wastewater Treatment Plant located in rural Delta.

“Across our nation, rural and suburban areas are having to manage water and wastewater loads for which they were not engineered.”

“By sponsoring this measure to help Fulton County address a pressing water and wastewater issue, we are offsetting the impact of improvement on the pocketbooks of consumers, and ensuring a modern 21st Century facility,” said Congresswoman Kaptur (OH-09).

“These upgrades to the Pleasant View Wastewater Treatment Plant will improve operations and help contain water and sewer costs for property owners.”

“I applaud the Fulton County Commissioners for taking initiative, thinking big, and collaborating with us on a project that will help serve the community for generations to come.”

In November of 1970, operating under the Fulton County Sewer District, the County Commissioners created a Sub Sewer District for the Pleasant View Subdivision. Currently, the Pleasant View Wastewater Plant is still operating, and is running well beyond its useful life.

With this type of Federal capital support Fulton County will be able to upgrade the Pleasant View WWTP to modern standards, making it safer to manage and operate, while increasing the quality of the effluent being discharged from the plant.

This investment also allows the county to fiscally true-up this portion of the sanitary sewer service area, by offsetting a portion of the construction costs and lifting some of the financial burden off of the sparse number of users in this service area.

New asset management and capital improvement plans will be created to maintain and manage the minimum 50-year useful lifespan of this facility, to make sure that residents get maximum value out of this investment, so future generations are not burdened by repair and replacement of this new facility.

With Congresswoman Kaptur’s support, the Fulton County Commissioners will be able to help improve the quality of life for years to come for the residents in this subdivision without significantly impacting the user rates.

The Fulton County Commissioners cannot thank Congresswoman Kaptur enough for her help in securing this much needed federal funding.