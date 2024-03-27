Column: IS IT REALLY SO? – Is Creation Important?

By: Dr. Jerry Bergman

Montpelier, Ohio

A common response to the creation issue is that presentations on science are inappropriate in a church. Sermons must focus only the gospel, especially the words of Christ.

Because only very few Bible verses mention creation, it is clearly an unimportant and a very controversial side issue. The claim is, it does not matter if we evolved from some lower primate, or if God created the first humans as Genesis claims.

Which method God used is unimportant. What is important is to preach Christ. Furthermore, Christianity is not anti-science as is Creationism, but pro-Christ.

A few of the over 100 scriptures about the creation and its importance that effectively refutes this common claim include:

Genesis 1:21. “God created (they did not evolve) the great creatures of the sea, and every living thing with which the water teems and that moves about in it, according to their kinds, and every winged bird according to its kind.”

Genesis 1:26. “Then God said, “Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, and let them rule over the fish of the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.”

Genesis 1:27. “So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.

Genesis 2:7 shows man did not evolve but was created: “The Lord God formed the first man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and he became a living being.”

Genesis 2:19. “And out of dust of the ground God formed every beast of the field, and every fowl of the air; and brought them unto Adam to name them: and whatsoever Adam called every living creature, that became its name.”

Genesis 2:22. “Then the Lord God made a woman from the rib he had taken out of the man, and he brought her to the man.” (Thus, she did not evolve either.)

Job 38:33 teaches The Creator God is in control of the heavens and their hosts. He is in charge of all constellations and their movements.

Psalm 19:1. “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament displays his handiwork.”

Psalm 33:6, 9 “By the word of the Lord were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth. . . . For he spoke, and it was done; he commanded, and it occurred.”

Psalm 139: 13-14. “For you created my innermost being you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful.”

Ecclesiastes 3:11. “God has created everything beautiful in its time. He also set eternity in the hearts of men; yet they cannot fathom what God has done (his creation) from beginning to end.”

Ecclesiastes 12:1. “Remember now the Creator in the days of your youth . . . .”

Isaiah 40:28. “The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding is such that no one can fathom it.”

Mark 10:6 referenced Christ’s words: “But from the beginning of the creation, God ‘created them male and female.’”

Matthew 19:3–6; Mark 10:3–9. Jesus referred to the creation account of Adam and Eve as the first married couple.

John 1:1-3. “In the beginning … He (Jesus) was with God ….. Through him (Jesus) all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been created.”

Acts 17:26. “From one man, Adam, God made every man and woman and every race of humanity, and he spread them over all the earth.”

Romans 1:20. “For since the creation of the world, God’s invisible qualities — his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood by humans from what has been made, (the creation) so that people are without excuse.”

Romans 11:36. “For from Him, and through Him, and for Him, all things were created. To God be the glory forever!”

1 Corinthians 15:45. “And so it is written, the first man Adam was made a living soul . . . [The first man Adam was not a hominid but a real man, not an allegory or a metaphor.]

Ephesians 2:10. “For we are all God’s handiwork, created by Christ to do good works, which God prepared for us to do.”

Colossians 1:16-17. “For by Him all things were created that are in heaven, and are in the earth, both visible and invisible …. all things were created by Him, and for Him.”

Revelation 4:11. “You are worthy, our Lord and God, to receive glory, and honor, and power, for you created all things, and by your will they were created and have their existence.”

Revelation 14:6-7. “And I saw another angel …. Saying with a loud voice, Fear God, and give glory to him; … and worship Him that made heaven, and earth, and the sea.”

The evidence is clear as over 100 scriptures proclaim. Creation is a major doctrine in Scripture, and we ignore it at our own peril.

Dr. Bergman is a multi-award-winning teacher and author. He has taught in the science and psychology area for over 40 years at the University of Toledo Medical College, Bowling Green State University, and other colleges. His 9 degrees include a Doctorate from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He has over 1,800 publications in both scholarly and popular science journals that have been translated into 13 languages. His publications are in over 2,400 college libraries in 65 countries. Bergman has spoken over 2,000 times at colleges and churches in America, Canada, Europe, the South Sea Islands, and Africa.