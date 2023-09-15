Congresswoman Kaptur Releases Statement Regarding UAW Stand-Up Strike Location In Toledo

“I stand in solidarity with United Auto Workers from Region 2B who will go on Stand-Up Strike at midnight if a fair deal is not reached,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.

“For nearly a century, our family has been part of the UAW family. My father Stephen, retired from Jeep on Central Avenue; my mom helped organize the Champion Spark Plug company negotiating along side Victor Reuther.”

“Tonight, just like our parents, I stand shoulder to shoulder with the hard working men and women of the UAW, its officers, and members and share their commitment to betterment of working conditions, fair wages, and health and retiree benefits that are the foundation stones of America’s Middle Class.”