Thursday, September 14
Sports

High School Sports Scoreboard For September 14, 2023

BOYS GOLF

Wayne Trace Invitational

TEAM SCORES: 1. Wayne Trace 149; 2. Ft. Jennings 171; 3. Fairview 177; 4. Ayersville 182; 5. Antwerp 183; T6. Edgerton 185, Ottoville 185; 8. Paulding 186

Wauseon 176 Patrick Henry 179 Evergreen 183

Archbold 148 Bryan 166 Swanton 171

Fayette 190 North Central 190 (Fayette won on 6th man score)

Montpelier 164 Hilltop 176

Pettisville 156 Edon 277

Stryker 194 Holgate 204

GIRLS GOLF

Wauseon 197 Archbold 201 Evergreen 265

Rossford 182 Delta 241

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan 5 Wauseon 0

BOYS SOCCER

Bryan 11 Van Wert 0

Delta 7 Toledo Central Catholic 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Evergreen 1 Wauseon 1

Bryan 7 Liberty Center 0

Delta 2 Archbold 1

VOLLEYBALL

Evergreen 3 Tinora 0

Springfield 3 Bryan 0

Fairview 3 Swanton 0

Edgerton 3 Holgate 1

Hilltop 3 Bryan 2

Montpelier 3 Fayette 0

Pettisville 3 Edon 0

Stryker 3 North Central 0

 

