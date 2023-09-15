High School Sports Scoreboard For September 14, 2023

BOYS GOLF
Wayne Trace Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Wayne Trace 149; 2. Ft. Jennings 171; 3. Fairview 177; 4. Ayersville 182; 5. Antwerp 183; T6. Edgerton 185, Ottoville 185; 8. Paulding 186
Wauseon 176 Patrick Henry 179 Evergreen 183
Archbold 148 Bryan 166 Swanton 171
Fayette 190 North Central 190 (Fayette won on 6th man score)
Montpelier 164 Hilltop 176
Pettisville 156 Edon 277
Stryker 194 Holgate 204
GIRLS GOLF
Wauseon 197 Archbold 201 Evergreen 265
Rossford 182 Delta 241
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan 5 Wauseon 0
BOYS SOCCER
Bryan 11 Van Wert 0
Delta 7 Toledo Central Catholic 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Evergreen 1 Wauseon 1
Bryan 7 Liberty Center 0
Delta 2 Archbold 1
VOLLEYBALL
Evergreen 3 Tinora 0
Springfield 3 Bryan 0
Fairview 3 Swanton 0
Edgerton 3 Holgate 1
Hilltop 3 Bryan 2
Montpelier 3 Fayette 0
Pettisville 3 Edon 0
Stryker 3 North Central 0