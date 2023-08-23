Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur Meets With Williams County Officials

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur met recently with the Williams County Township Trustees and gave those in attendance a federal update.

The Congresswoman represents the 9th Congressional District, which after the Congressional redistricting, includes all of Williams County.

She gave updates on the upcoming farm bill, where she urged local farmers to be a voice in the process.

She also talked about alternative energy, including solar power, hydrogen power, and conversion technologies.

Pictured with Congresswoman Kaptur are Williams County Township Association leaders (left to right) Vice Chairman Mike Elser (Bridgewater Township), Chairman Bob Short (Millcreek Township), Congresswoman Kaptur, Secretary-Treasurer Deanne Batterson (Pulaski Township), and Executive Committeeman Jeff Burkholder (Center Township)