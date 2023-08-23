Williams County Health Department Holds Paint Recycling Event

Montpelier, OH – On Saturday, August 19th, the Williams County Health Department partnered with Williams County Soil and Water to host a Paint Recycling Event.

Community members were able to drop off latex paints and stains to be recycled. The event was very successful with five and a half gaylord boxes of paint cans and one skid of 5-gallon pails collected.

All paint collected that was collected will be processed by American Paint Recyclers, checked for quality, sorted by color, then sent through blending and filtering processes. After quality checks, the recycled paint will be sold at Re-Stores.

The Williams County Health Department’s recycling program will be hosting additional recycling events later this fall. At the next community recycling event, we will be collecting tires.

The event will be held on September 21st at the County Engineer’s Office from 9am to 5:30pm. Each tire will cost $1 to be recycled.

Acceptable tires include car, pickup truck, lawn mower, motorcycle, and small tires. Please note that all tires must be removed from the rim to be accepted.

On October 19th, an electronics event will be held at the USDA Bryan Service Center (8222 SR 15, Bryan, Ohio 43506) from 10am to 3pm.

If you have any questions about recycling events or trailers, call Shannon at 419-485-3141 ext. 109 or visit the recycling page on our website at bit.ly/WCHDRecycle.