Construction Progressing At Williams County’s North Annex Facility

Williams County officials continue moving forward with renovation efforts at the former Quillen building at 677 N. Main Street, Bryan, which is being converted into the county’s new North Annex facility.

The project is intended to expand office capacity and improve long-term records storage.

Plans include construction of new interior metal-stud walls and drop ceilings, as well as a north-side addition to hold an elevator. In support of accessibility, Commissioners also approved a state grant totaling $187,086 to assist with the installation and purchasing cost of the elevator.

A southeast-corner addition featuring a curtainwall facade is also a part of the design, along with the construction of a second floor within the building’s existing two-story southern portion.

The scope further includes sidewalk and pavement patching near the new construction areas. Fire suppression adjustments along with technology cabling are also being added.

The estimated construction cost for the lump-sum general contract category was listed at $1,450,000. Initial bids opened for the project on October 9, 2025, with Siebenaler Construction being selected by the design team at a bid of $1,339,950.

Garmann / Miller & Associates, Inc. was selected as the design firm for the North Annex project. It is an Ohio-based full-service design firm that specializes in school and civic architecture.

As renovation planning progresses, Commissioners authorized limited interior demolition to remove older, non-load-bearing office areas.

Supervised community-service participants, along with the help of Commissioner Scott Lirot, helped with a large portion of the interior demolition.

While the project remains in the construction phase and is not yet complete, regular progress meetings will be held onsite as it progresses. Commissioner progress meetings are scheduled for February 19, 2026, and March 5, 2026.