Firefighters Rescue Injured Worker At Metamora Grain Elevator

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A worker was rescued from the top of a grain elevator Tuesday morning, February 10, 2026, after being reported injured and unable to get down without assistance at The Andersons Metamora Grain Elevator.

According to a press release put out by the Metamora Amboy Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 8:51 a.m. to 3822 State Highway 120 for an unknown medical emergency. Swanton Fire and Rescue was automatically dispatched as mutual aid.

According to the department, crews arrived and were met by elevator staff who reported that a worker was stranded at the top of an approximately 180-foot grain elevator. Because of the elevated location and the limited reach of ladder equipment available on scene, incident command requested additional mutual aid from Toledo Fire and Rescue for high-angle rescue assistance.

While awaiting Toledo’s arrival, Metamora and Swanton crews coordinated with elevator personnel to provide care to the patient, who was described as being in stable condition.

Once Toledo Fire and Rescue arrived, rescuers were able to reach the worker and assist them back down to the ground.

The worker was able to walk down with assistance from the rescue crew and was transported by ambulance to a hospital for further evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation, and the worker’s condition was not available at the time of the department’s release.

Assisting at the scene were Fulton and Lucas County Communications, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Swanton Fire and Rescue, Toledo Fire and Rescue, and St. Vincent’s Mercy Life Flight. Crews cleared the scene at 10:55 a.m.