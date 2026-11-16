Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending Criminal matters:

Prosecutor Murray has announced that 38-year-old Tyler K. Vorst, of Continental, was sentenced to prison for Ten Counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, each a Felony of the Second Degree. Also sentenced to prison was 47-year-old Jennifer J. Holtz, of Defiance, for multiple drug related charges.

Tyler K. Vorst-age 38-Sentenced for Ten Counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person-F2’s to a total of 10 – 12 ½ years at ODRC, was classified as a Tier II sex offender – requiring registration for a period of 25 years, jail credit for 8 days, costs. According to Murray, on or about February 9, 2026, and April 6, 2026, at a location on E. Second St., in Defiance, Vorst recorded, reproduced, or published materials showing minors participating or engaging in sexual activity.

Jennifer J. Holtz-age 47-Sentenced for Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs-F4 and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs-F3 to 47 months at ODRC to be served consecutively to the prison term ordered in Case No. 26 CR 16059 and concurrently to the prison term ordered in Case No. 26 CR 16145 for a total aggregate term of 59 months at ODRC, pay $230 in restitution to MAN Unit, jail credit for 5 days, costs, post-sentence investigation ordered.

Jennifer J. Holtz-age 47-Sentenced for Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F3 to 12 months at ODRC to be served consecutively to the prison term ordered in Case No. 26 CR 15966 and concurrently to the prison term ordered in Case No. 26 CR 16145 for a total aggregate term of 59 months at ODRC, jail credit for 0 days, costs, post-sentence investigation ordered. According to Murray, on February 14, 2026, during a traffic stop on Jefferson Ave., in Defiance, Holtz was found to be in possession of a large amount of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Jennifer J. Holtz-age 47-Sentenced for Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5 to 12 months at ODRC to be served concurrently with the prison terms ordered in Case Nos. 26 CR 15966 and 26 CR 16059 for a total aggregate term of 59 months at ODRC, jail credit for 0 days, costs, post-sentence investigation ordered. According to Murray, on July 11, 2026, during a traffic stop on Ralston Ave., in Defiance, Holtz was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

Louis P. Rachel-age 35-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 11/30/26 @ 2:15 p.m.

Gregory J Goldsmith-age 37-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 12/1/26 @ 1:30 p.m.

Gregory J Goldsmith-age 37-Not Guilty plea, $25,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, pre-trial 12/1/26 @ 1:30 p.m.

Amber M. Couts-age 44-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, pre-trial 12/3/26 @ 10 a.m.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY ENTERED GUILTY OR NO CONTEST PLEAS IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Michael C. George-age 42-Guilty plea to Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them-F4, PSI ordered, sentencing 12/21/26 @ 10:30 a.m., bond modified to OR with TAD.

Samantha E.J. Dalton-age 30-Guilty pleas to Tampering with Evidence-F3 and Theft-M1, PSI ordered, sentencing 12/22/26 @ 2:30 p.m.

PLEA/SENTENCING:

Robert W. Weitzel-age 35-Motion for Intervention in Lieu of Convcition w/drawn per Defendant’s request, then entered Guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5 and sentenced to 2 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not obtain/possess/use cannabis or cannabis products, costs. (On June 24, 2026, on E. High St., in Hicksville, Weitzel was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.)

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Drevon B. Thomas-age 26-Sentenced for Possession of Marihuana-F3 to 2 years CCS with 36 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not consume or possess any cannabis, remain at CCNO until probation officer can verify Defendant’s residence or admittance into a residential treatment program, costs. (On December 4, 2025, on E. Second St., in Defiance, Thomas was found in possession of over a thousand grams of Marihuana.)

Cam R. Stanley-age 32-Sentenced for Grand Theft-F4 to 5 years CCS with 18 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, pay $52,114.60 in restitution, defendant shall serve 90 days at CCNO with work release is employed, defendant shall continue to test for presence of alcohol and/or drugs as directed by Supervising Officer, attend and participate in probation meetings as directed, defendant shall retain employment and actively seek a 2nd job, costs.

— Information Provided

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