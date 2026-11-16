MEMORIAL ANGELS ON DISPLAY … Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary sponsors the annual “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program Sunday, Dec. 6th at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Montpelier. The public is invited to attend with free admission. Memorial angels and luminaries dedicated in memory of departed loved ones must be ordered by Dec. 2nd to be included in the memorial roster. Auxiliary board members displaying memorial angels are, from left to right: Secretary Connie Dunseth, President Lynn Watson, Past President Elaine Willibey, Vice President Linda Thornton, Historian Armeda Sawmiller and Treasurer Joyce Schelling.

Do you feel the brush of ANGELS WINGS and hear the sound of SILVER BELLS? The annual “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program will be presented Sunday, Dec. 6th at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Washington St., Montpelier. Sponsored by Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary, the public is cordially invited to attend and admission is free. During the Christmas season, many families have special memories of departed loved ones and this program pays tribute and celebrates their memory.

Serving as master of ceremonies will be Bill Priest with greetings and introductions by Auxiliary President Lynn Watson and welcome by Sara Dye, Volunteer Coordinator & Community Health Improvement Lead, Parkview-Bryan Hospital. Rev. Marc LaPointe of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Montpelier, will deliver the message, with House of Prayer Pastor Beniah Harris offering the invocation & benediction. MC Bill Priest and Auxiliary Treasurer Joyce Schelling will read the memorial roster names. Prelude and postlude will be played by Kay Briner. Special music will include trumpet solos by B.J. Bany from Bryan. Serving as greeters will be Jill Beck and Marty Brace. After the program, light refreshments will be served.

Memorial angels and luminaries are available for a nominal donation per name for anyone to dedicate in memory of a loved one. Names of loved ones submitted for an angel or luminary will be included in the memorial roster. Luminaries will be displayed in front of the entrance to Parkview-Montpelier Hospital during the Christmas season.

Dedication forms for angels and luminaries are available by contacting Auxiliary Treasurer Joyce Schelling, ph: 419-459-4696, and must be submitted by Dec. 2nd. Memorial angels will be available for pickup at the memorial program Dec. 6th. Angels not picked up at the program will be delivered by mail or by an auxiliary member.

Others serving on the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Executive Board, in addition to President Lynn and Treasurer Joyce are Vice President Linda Thornton, Secretary Connie Dunseth, Past President Elaine Willibey, and Historian Armeda Sawmiller. All auxiliary members are encouraged to attend the memorial program and wear their pink smocks.

— Information Provided

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