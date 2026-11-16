STOCK THE TRAILER … PHOTO CREDIT: FARM CREDIT MID-AMERICA

OHIO (Nov. 11, 2026) – This summer, 4-H youth across Ohio collected 359,657 pounds of food for more than 50 local food banks through the Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer competition.

Presented by Farm Credit Mid-America and sponsored by Rural 1st, the competition brought together 57 county fairs across Ohio. Participating 4-H youth collected food for local food banks while earning funds to support their county organizations.

“Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer is a great example of rural communities working together to support their neighbors and strengthen the places they call home,” said Melanie Strait-Bok, Farm Credit Mid-America’s senior vice president of agricultural lending in Ohio. “More than 1.8 million Ohioans experience food insecurity, according to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study. Seeing Ohio youth step up to address that challenge shows the difference young people can make in their communities.”

Fifty-seven county fairs participated this year, with the Hartford Independent Fair earning the statewide top spot after collecting 31,700 pounds of food.

Farm Credit Mid-America provided $78,500 to 4-H county fair boards across Ohio this summer. Each participating junior county fair board received $500 to put toward its activities, while the top three fairs in each of five regions received additional funding. First-place fairs receive $5,000, second-place fairs receive $3,500 and third-place fairs receive $1,500. The regional winners are listed below.

East Central Ohio – 153,521 pounds of food. First Place: Hartford Independent Fair, 31,700 pounds. Second Place: Guernsey County Fair, 31,059 pounds. Third Place: Muskingum County Fair, 23,642 pounds.

Northeast Ohio – 86,551 pounds of food. First Place: Ashland County Fair, 28,303 pounds. Second Place: Lorain County Fair, 13,480 pounds. Third Place: Lake County Fair, 12,512 pounds.

Northwest Ohio – 49,891 pounds of food. First Place: Fulton County Fair, 20,483 pounds. Second Place: Paulding County Fair, 12,478 pounds. Third Place: Mercer County Fair, 6,460 pounds.

South Ohio – 49,166 pounds of food. First Place: Ross County Fair, 20,120 pounds. Second Place: Madison County Fair, 10,740 pounds. Third Place: Clermont County Fair, 7,668 pounds.

West Central Ohio – 20,527 pounds of food. First Place: Champaign County Fair, 4,440 pounds. First Place: Greene County Fair, 4,440 pounds. Third Place: Preble County Fair, 3,928 pounds.

Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer is one way Farm Credit Mid-America and its consumer lending brand, Rural 1st, invest in the next generation of agriculture. In 2025, Farm Credit Mid-America contributed $260,000 to programs supporting young agricultural leaders in Ohio, including $85,000 for Ohio 4-H programs. Across its territory, the association contributed more than $4 million to programs supporting rural communities and agriculture in 2025.

To learn more about Farm Credit Mid-America and its commitment to supporting local communities, visit www.fcma.com. To read more about the Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer program, visit https://www.fcma.com/community/strengthening-communities/feeding-communities/stock-the-trailer.

— Information Provided

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