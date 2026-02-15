Controlled Brush Burn At Montpelier’s Iron Horse River Trail Underway

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

A controlled burning operation is currently taking place at the Iron Horse River Trail, where multiple large brush and tree limb piles are being cleared.

Residents using the trail may notice smoke in the area during this time. The trail is still open to the public and should not interfere with residents’ activities. The burning is part of routine maintenance efforts to keep the trail safe and well-maintained.

The debris has been collected over the past two years as part of ongoing maintenance efforts along the trail.

The Montpelier Fire Department is overseeing and handling the burning process. Proper permitting has been secured through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Deputy Manager Justin Houk commented that the burning is expected to take less than a week to complete, with crews hopeful the project will wrap up as early as Monday, February 16, 2026.