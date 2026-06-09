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Gathering In Unity Days Set For June 12-14 In West Unity

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Gathering In Unity Days will be held Friday through Sunday, June 12-14, 2026, at West Unity Memorial Park, 514 N. Liberty St., West Unity. This year’s event is themed “Celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary.”

Friday, June 12

  • 5 p.m. – Food, vendors, hay wagon rides, inflatables, tractors and kids rides
  • 9 p.m. – Free movie night on the big screen: “Unsung Hero”

Saturday, June 13

  • 7 a.m. – Biscuits & gravy breakfast fundraiser at the shelter house
  • 8 a.m. – Vendors, inflatables, tractors, kids rides and yard sale
  • 11 a.m. – Parade (10 a.m. lineup)
  • 11:30 a.m. – Cruise In (50/50 raffle benefiting Cancer Assistance of Williams County), American Legion Riders Poker Run
  • 12 p.m. – Rib cook-off; hot dog lunch fundraiser in the shelter house; Hilltop alumni softball game on diamond 2; 3-point shootout

Sunday, June 14

  • 9:30 a.m. – Coffee & donuts
  • 10 a.m. – Worship service (offering for Lifewise of West Unity); lunch to follow

Thank you to our community sponsors who made this year’s print and online festival promotional pages possible!

Gathering In Unity Days 2026 promotional page, West Unity, June 12-14
Gathering In Unity Days — June 12-14, 2026, West Unity Memorial Park.

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