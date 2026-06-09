Gathering In Unity Days Set For June 12-14 In West Unity

Gathering In Unity Days will be held Friday through Sunday, June 12-14, 2026, at West Unity Memorial Park, 514 N. Liberty St., West Unity. This year’s event is themed “Celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary.”
Friday, June 12
- 5 p.m. – Food, vendors, hay wagon rides, inflatables, tractors and kids rides
- 9 p.m. – Free movie night on the big screen: “Unsung Hero”
Saturday, June 13
- 7 a.m. – Biscuits & gravy breakfast fundraiser at the shelter house
- 8 a.m. – Vendors, inflatables, tractors, kids rides and yard sale
- 11 a.m. – Parade (10 a.m. lineup)
- 11:30 a.m. – Cruise In (50/50 raffle benefiting Cancer Assistance of Williams County), American Legion Riders Poker Run
- 12 p.m. – Rib cook-off; hot dog lunch fundraiser in the shelter house; Hilltop alumni softball game on diamond 2; 3-point shootout
Sunday, June 14
- 9:30 a.m. – Coffee & donuts
- 10 a.m. – Worship service (offering for Lifewise of West Unity); lunch to follow
Thank you to our community sponsors who made this year’s print and online festival promotional pages possible!