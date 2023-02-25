Convoy Crestview vs. Pettisville Girls Basketball District Semifinal

By: Daniel Cooley

DEFIANCE – In the nightcap, Crestview led by just 10-7 after one period, but outscored Pettisville, 12-3 in the second period to take a 22-10 halftime lead.

Pettisville closed the Crestview lead to 14-10 after Olivia Miller’s basket, but Crestview closed out the quarter by scoring eight straight points.

In the third quarter, Pettisville got within 26-14 after Amanda Grimm’s basket. But Crestview then went on another 8-0 run to go up, 34-14. Crestview led, 42-21 after three periods.

In the fourth period with Crestview leading, 48-25, Pettisville made one last run. Two Miller free throws and a three-point play from Grimm cut the Crestview lead to 48-30.

But a Laci McCoy free throw and a dagger three pointer from Kline put Crestview back up by 22, 52-30.

Crestview put three players in double figures, with Cali Gregory garnering 23 points, Kline nailing down 14 points and McCoy adding 13 points. Pettisville (13-11) was paced by Miller’s 10 points.

“The girls made a turnaround this year, after winning just three games each year over the last two years,” said Pettisville coach Jason Waldvogel.

“Today, give a lot of credit to Crestview. They are the best team we’ve played all year. But our girls fought hard the whole game and never gave up.”

“We have a lot of players coming back and we had a good JV team this year, so we look forward to next year.”

PETTISVILLE (36) – Grieser 8; Grimm 5; Miller 10; King 5; Beck 5; Crawford 1; Wiemken 2; Totals: 12-1-9 – 36

CRESTVIEW (56) – Kline 14; Gregory 23; McCoy 13; Crider 4; J. Kulwicki 2; Totals: 18-5-5 – 56

THREE-POINT GOALS: Pettisville – King; Crestview – Kline 2, Gregory 2, McCoy; Rebounds – Pettisville 21 (Beck 4); Crestview 31 (Gregory 7); Turnovers – Pettisville 11; Crestview 16

PETTISVILLE 7 3 11 15 – 36

CRESTVIEW 10 12 20 14 – 56

Dan can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com

