Good Luck In Regional Action: Montpelier Locomotives Varsity Baseball

Good luck to the Montpelier Locomotives varsity baseball team as they head into regional tournament action! The community “Good Luck” page below — made possible by area sponsors — features the full Locos roster and coaching staff.

Montpelier Varsity Baseball (in no particular order): Jaxon Stahler, Hayden Sharps, Kenneth Smeltzer, Head Coach Toby Hutchison, Griffin Cooley, Johnathan Fritsch, Wesley Hartsock, Coach Ryan Yahraus, Coach Eric Smeltzer, Kade Stewart, Malachi Smeltzer, C.J. Fidler, Drake Farley, Jacob Lyons, Coach Wes Rickenberg.