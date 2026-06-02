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Good Luck At State: Bryan Golden Bears Varsity Softball

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Congratulations and good luck to the Bryan Golden Bears varsity softball team, who are State bound! The Lady Bears earned their trip to the state tournament, and the community “Good Luck” page below — made possible by area sponsors — features the full State Bound squad and coaching staff.

Bryan Golden Bears varsity softball State Bound — The Village Reporter Good Luck page

Bryan Varsity Softball (in no particular order): Reese Ruffer, Josey Arnold, Gezzy Kidston, Ana McCoy-Martinez, Amiyah Langham, Thea Staten, Clare Stever, Coach Eric Langham, Mylie Vollmer, Taylor Dominique, Coach Paula Fry, Head Coach Hilary Staten, Coach Brian Arnold, Averyann Fisher, Kenzie Blevins, Emma Slagle, Mariyah Graves, Coach Jennifer Radabaugh, Coach Scott Staten.

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