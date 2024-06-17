Cooling Centers To Be Open Throughout Fulton County

With the excessive heat predicted for the area this week, cooling enters will be available through out Fulton County for those needing a spot to cool down.

Cooling Center Locations

Fulton County Senior Center – 695 South Shoop Ave. Wauseon, Ohio: Mon-Fri 8am-4pm – NO COUNTY HOLIDAYS. 419-337-9299

Crossroads Evangelical Church – 845 E. Leggett St. Wauseon, Ohio: Mon- Thurs 8:30am – 5pm. Call first 419-335-3686.

North Clinton Church – 831 W. Linfoot St. Wauseon, Ohio: Mon-Fri 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Call first 419-337-4776.

St. John’s Christian Church – 700 S. Defiance St. Archbold, Ohio: Mon-Fri 8:00 am-9:00 pm. Call first 419-446-2545.

Wauseon Public Library – 117 E. Elm St. Wauseon, Ohio: Mon-Fri 10am – 6pm. 419-335-6626.

Trinity Lutheran Church – 410 Taylor St. Delta, Ohio: Mon-Fri 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with the doors unlocked from 9 to noon; call first, (419) 822-4579.

Village of Delta Memorial Hall – 401 Main St. Delta, Ohio 419-822-3191: Doors will be unlocked for those in need. 7:30 Am until 9:00 Pm

Normal Memorial Library – 301 N. Eagle St., Fayette, OH: Mon & Wed 10am-5pm, Tues 10am-7:30pm, Thurs 1pm-7:30pm, Friday 1pm-5pm Sat, 10am-1pm. 419-237-2115.

Swanton Public Library – 305 Chestnut St. Swanton, OH 43558: Mon-Thurs: 10am-7:00pm, Fri 10am-5:30pm, Sat: 10am-2pm. 419-826-2760.

Swanton American Legion Murbach-Siefert Post #479 – 200 Hallett Ave. Swanton, OH: Mon-Sat 4pm-8pm & Sun 2pm-8pm. Call first 419-826-2936.