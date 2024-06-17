Close Menu
Sunday, June 16, 2024
The Village Reporter
News

Cooling Centers To Be Open Throughout Fulton County

No Comments2 Mins Read

With the excessive heat predicted for the area this week, cooling enters will be available through out Fulton County for those needing a spot to cool down.

Cooling Center Locations

Fulton County Senior Center  –  695 South Shoop Ave. Wauseon, Ohio: Mon-Fri 8am-4pm – NO COUNTY HOLIDAYS. 419-337-9299

Crossroads Evangelical Church  –  845 E. Leggett St. Wauseon, Ohio: Mon- Thurs 8:30am – 5pm. Call first 419-335-3686.

North Clinton Church –  831 W. Linfoot St. Wauseon, Ohio: Mon-Fri 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Call first 419-337-4776.

St. John’s Christian Church  –  700 S. Defiance St. Archbold, Ohio:  Mon-Fri 8:00 am-9:00 pm. Call first 419-446-2545.

Wauseon Public Library  –  117 E. Elm St. Wauseon, Ohio: Mon-Fri 10am – 6pm. 419-335-6626.

Trinity Lutheran Church  –  410 Taylor St. Delta, Ohio: Mon-Fri 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with the doors unlocked from 9 to noon; call first, (419) 822-4579.

Village of Delta Memorial Hall  –  401 Main St. Delta, Ohio 419-822-3191: Doors will be unlocked for those in need. 7:30 Am until 9:00 Pm

Normal Memorial Library  –  301 N. Eagle St., Fayette, OH: Mon & Wed 10am-5pm, Tues 10am-7:30pm, Thurs 1pm-7:30pm, Friday 1pm-5pm Sat, 10am-1pm. 419-237-2115.

Swanton Public Library  –  305 Chestnut St. Swanton, OH 43558: Mon-Thurs: 10am-7:00pm, Fri 10am-5:30pm, Sat: 10am-2pm. 419-826-2760.

Swanton American Legion Murbach-Siefert Post #479 – 200 Hallett Ave. Swanton, OH: Mon-Sat 4pm-8pm & Sun 2pm-8pm. Call first 419-826-2936.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment
Leave A Reply