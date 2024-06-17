Final Phase Of Swanton Sewer Separation Project To Cause Road Closures

(PRESS RELEASE) – The last phase of the Village of Swanton’s Sewer Separation Project 3, 11 & 12 is set to begin on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Please be advised of what the Ohio Department of Transportation, Jones & Henry Engineers and Hillabrand & Sons Construction has notified the Village of Swanton with a suggested detour:

US 20A/SR 2 at SR 64 will be closed starting June 24 for 30 days. Westbound traffic will detour north on SR 295 to US 20. West on US 20 to SR 109 and then south to US 20A/SR 2. Eastbound traffic will detour north on SR109 to US 20. East on US 20 to SR 295 and then south to US 20A/SR 2. SR 64 northbound detour will be east on US20A/SR2 to SR295 then north to US 20 and west to SR 64.

There will be intermittent times when the intersection and sections of Airport Highway will be closed to local traffic as well. Please plan accordingly.