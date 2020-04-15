Corrections Commission Of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

MONTPELIER, OH-A staff member at a local jail in Williams County, Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). This is the first corrections department staff member to be diagnosed with the virus.

The Williams County Health Department is working with the facility to conduct contact tracing, a disease investigation in which WCHD nurses and the Ohio Department of Health identify close contacts of this individual. The facility is also taking measures to limit the impact on staff and inmates.

The Williams County Health Department will continue to update cases on the WCHD website: http:/www.williamscountyhealth.org/health-education/covid-19-coronavirus/.

Additional information regarding the case was released by the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) as shown in the statement below:

CCNO officials reported their first confirmed case of novel coronavirus COVID-19. The confirmed case is a staff member of CCNO. Although another staff member was tested, only one had a positive result. No personal information is being released to protect individual privacy. Officials are in contact with the Williams County Health Department.

Executive Director Dennis Sullivan states, “We will continue to monitor the situation. We will work closely with the Williams County Health Department to ensure all staff and inmates’ safety.”

–PRESS RELEASE