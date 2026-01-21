Coulmn: TWO MINUTE DRILL – The Hand Of The Lord

By: Rex Stump

When John the Baptist was born, everyone knew about the surrounding circumstances. An angel appeared to Zechariah in the Temple, he became a mute, and soon after this, Elizabeth became pregnant at an old age.

Months later, when Mary visited Elizabeth, we read in verse 41, “At the sound of Mary’s greeting, Elizabeth’s child leaped within her, and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit.”

When John was born, on the 8th day, when he was to be circumcised and named, Zechariah’s ability to hear and speak returned when he wrote John’s name on a tablet.

We read in verse 65-66, “Awe fell upon the whole neighborhood, and the news of what had happened spread throughout the Judean hills. Everyone who heard about it reflected on these events and asked, “What will this child turn out to be?” For the hand of the Lord was surely upon him in a special way.”

In a string of wild and miraculous events, we read “the hand of the Lord was surely upon him.” Those are comforting words! Just think about it! What was it like to have the hand of the Lord on you?

When we are hurting, and someone comes along and places their hand on our shoulder to comfort us, it feels good. When we are tired, and a friend puts their hand on us to lift us up to keep going, it feels good. When we are lonely, and that someone special puts their hand upon you, it feels good.

Just as we need the encouraging touch of a friend when we are discouraged, depressed, defeated, or simply exhausted, we need the hand of the Lord to touch us as well.

Praise God that He not only sees us in times of need, but He also gives us His Spirit to indwell and touch our souls as needed.

Jesus told us before He left and ascended into heaven (John 14:23-27), “All who love me will do what I say. My Father will love them, and we will come and make our home with each of them . Anyone who doesn’t love me will not obey me. And remember, my words are not my own. What I am telling you is from the Father who sent me. I am telling you these things now while I am still with you.

“But when the Father sends the Advocate as my representative, that is, the Holy Spirit, he will teach you everything and will remind you of everything I have told you. “I am leaving you with a gift, peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don’t be troubled or afraid.”

In lonely, tiresome, hurting times…we have what we need, the Comforter. “And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate (Comforter, Encourager) who will never leave you.” (John 14:16). Give God praise that He is with you, His Hand on you, and His Spirit in you!

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.