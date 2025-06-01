Countryside Clovers 4-H Club Beautifies Aeschliman Memorial In Archbold

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

Members of the Countryside Clovers 4-H Club spent Thursday evening giving back to their community by sprucing up the Aeschliman Memorial at Memorial Park in Archbold.

The effort was part of the club’s annual community service project, a tradition that plays a key role in their mission.

This year, there are about 54 members in the club. Club members gathered to refresh the memorial site with new mulch, generously donated by Plants Plus.

The Aeschliman Memorial honors David Aeschliman, a local serviceman who gave his life during the Vietnam War.

The Countryside Clovers 4-H Club has a long-standing presence in the Archbold area. Community service is an annual requirement for all 4-H clubs, and members of the Countryside Clovers take that responsibility seriously.

In past years, they have brought joy to residents at Fairlawn Haven with an animal parade, helped clean up the Fulton County Fairgrounds, and assisted with a community meal in Wauseon.

The club continues to demonstrate how youth involvement can make a lasting impact across Fulton County.