COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Available For Williams County Residents 80 Years & Older

As Williams County completes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations among Phase 1A eligible residents and more vaccine becomes available, Williams County will be moving into Phase 1B.

Governor DeWine announced a tiered system for offering vaccinations to the thousands of people in Williams County who are eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1B, beginning with those who are 80 years and older. This population is the most vulnerable to severe outcomes from COVID-19 and will be prioritized.

Beginning January 15th at 9 a.m., those 80 years of age and older may begin to register for an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination clinics will be held in Williams County as vaccine supplies are shipped to the county. To register for an appointment, please call 866-395-1588, NOT the WCHD phone number.

The call center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Only people who are 80 years or older will be registered for an appointment. Only people who have appointments will be vaccinated; no walk-ins will be accepted.

COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no charge to individuals, but insurance may be billed. Masks must be worn when attending a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

It will take a number of weeks to distribute the vaccine to Williams County residents who are 80 years and older, given the limited doses available. While we know that many people in our community are eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the WCHD asks our residents to be patient while demand for the vaccine remains higher than the available supply.

Williams County will work to vaccinate eligible groups in a timely manner as vaccine supplies become available from the state.

Williams County residents must continue using all the tools available to help prevent the spread of the virus until a substantial number of Ohioans can be vaccinated. Continuing to wear masks and social distance will reduce your chance of being exposed to or spreading the virus.

Proper prevention measures, coupled with the vaccine, will provide the best protection from COVID-19. Even after you have been vaccinated, you should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The vaccine will protect you from getting ill from COVID-19; however, not enough is known about whether or not you can still carry the virus and spread it to others.

COVID-19 vaccine information and other COVID-19 resources can be found on the Williams County Health Department website: http://www.williamscountyhealth.org/health-education/covid-19-coronavirus/.