Free GED Preparation Classes Offered At Four County Career Center

ARCBHOLD, OH (January 11, 2021) – If your New Year’s resolutions included earning a GED, the Four County Career Center Aspire Program can help.

Four County Aspire is again offering free Adult Basic / GED preparation courses at locations in Wauseon, Defiance, Bryan and at the school near Archbold. All sites are COVID-safe, with masks and social distancing enforced.

During class, participants will refresh skills necessary for all test areas – language arts, math, science and social studies.

In addition to GED test readiness, students will become more prepared to enter a skills training program, enter college, obtain a job, and/or retain a current job.

Classes are free and materials are furnished. The Aspire program is also offering online study for persons who are unable to join a traditional classroom.

For more information or to register for Aspire classes, please call Four County Career Center Adult Education at (419) 267-2242 or email jlirot@fcanywhere.net.