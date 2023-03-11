CPC Women’s Health Resource 37th Annual Spring Benefit

MISSION … CPC Women’s Health Resource’s mission is to create a faith-based safe and confidential place while equipping women, men, and families dealing with a wide range of life events in a judgment-free environment. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Amy Wendt

CPC Women’s Health Resource’s 37th Annual Spring Benefit and Silent Auction will be held on Tuesday, April 18th, at Archbold High School.

According to Leah Saylor, Community Liason for CPC, the event is open to the public and free of charge. Hors d'oeuvres and Silent Auction will begin at 5:30 pm.