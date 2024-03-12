Creation Of New Art Gallery Has Begun In Bryan

CREATORS … Paul and Sheryl Combs are the creators of Gallery 371 in Bryan.

By: John L. Winright

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Paul and Sheryl Combs of Bryan have bought the house at 371 West Butler Street, and this is where their dream of a new art gallery will begin.

The house is 150 years old and has a dynamic history as a doctor’s office for many years and then as the “Christmas Manor”.

Paul, a Bryan native, and Sheryl, who is from Mt. Vernon, met each other while attending D...